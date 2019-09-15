Sunshine, warmer, and dry in the week ahead

MID-SEPTEMBER WARMTH: A weakening system will swing through on Monday. A stray shower is possible – otherwise, partly sunny skies will prevail. It is warmer, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s on Monday, which is above our seasonal normal for this time of year. The rest of the week will be under the influence of a large ridge of high pressure. This brings us dry weather and is mostly sunny each day. After a brief cool down midweek (temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s), we warm into the low 80s again by the end of the week. Not too bad for the middle of September!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko