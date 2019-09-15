× Tyson Fury defeats Otto Wallin in brutal Las Vegas fight

Tyson Fury took down the previously undefeated Otto Wallin in their heavyweight boxing fight Saturday night.

Fury won the 12-round bout in a unanimous points decision, despite suffering a serious cut above his eye early in the fight. With the victory, Fury improves to 29-0-1, including 20 wins by knockout.

“It was a great fight … For a majority of the fight I couldn’t see out of my left eye,” Fury said.

Wallin, the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Swede, entered the fight with a 20-0 record — with 13 knockouts — after an amateur career where he was 34-12 and twice lost to Anthony Joshua, a future heavyweight champ.

“I did everything I could. I tried my best. Tyson is a great champion,” Wallin said.

Fury, from the United Kingdom, is considered the lineal heavyweight champion after beating undisputed champion Wladimir Klitchko in 2015.

After tonight’s victory, the 6-foot-9 Fury called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, whom he wants to challenge in a rematch with next year.