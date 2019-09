Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To infinity and beyond! In tonight's Weekend Album, we're featuring a heartwarming send-off for a York County boy starting school in Dallastown. His name is Oliver and he is a huge fan of the movie Toy Story.

Oliver is off to kindergarten and some of his toys were captured saying goodbye to their friend.

