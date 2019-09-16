2019 All-American Dairy Show kicks off in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - An annual tradition kicked off in this weekend in Dauphin County.

Farmers from around the country gathered at the PA Farm Show Complex for the 56th All-American Dairy Show.

The show brings nearly 2,000 of the best dairy cattle to Central Pennsylvania. Youngsters displayed some of that cattle on Sunday at the Youth Showmanship Contest.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press secretary, Shannon Powers, participants got to show off how well they've cared for their animal in the competition while making life-long friendships.

"There is a lot of camaraderies, there is a lot of support, a lot of friendship. Friendships that were built over the years, people competing, year after year after year. It's just a great atmosphere and a positive thing for the dairy industry," said Powers.

19-year-old participant, Jaydyn Isiminder, explained the competition is much like sports.

"It's a great learning experience. AG teaches leadership, determination and sportsmanship, and we're kind of like sports. We kind of like go back and forth, and living on a farm taught me that," said Isiminder.

The show features the 22nd all-dairy antiques and collectibles show. Organizers said the show is the only one of its kind in the nation.

The All-American Dairy Show runs through Thursday. Parking and admission are free.