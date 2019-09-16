× Ash Ketchum has finally become a Pokémon Master

For more than 20 years, Ash Ketchum has wanted to be the very best — like no one ever was.

The Pokémon trainer has traveled across the land, searching far and wide, in an attempt to catch ’em all. But in all his years of training and battling, the forever 10-year-old has virtually always lost out to stronger trainers in Pokémon League tournaments, falling short of his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master.

Until now, that is.

In the latest episode of “Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon,” Ash finally wins the championship competition of the Alola League, marking the first time the protagonist has won an official Pokémon League tournament. (Not counting his victory in the Orange Islands League.)

Some fans on the internet were incredulous over Ash’s win, while others beamed with pride.

“Well damn… The kid finally did it,” one person on Twitter wrote.

“It took Ash Ketchum 20 years and countless series to win the Pokémon league but he finally did it. Never stop chasing your dreams! Never give up! Anything is posssiiiiible!!!!” another user said.

Others pointed out the significance of this moment by putting it up there with other famous events in sports.

“Which was bigger? LeBron coming back 3-1 against the Warriors or Ash Ketchum winning his first Pokemon league after a 22 year drought?” one person asked.

Even longtime Pokémon director and composer Junichi Masuda weighed in.

Now that Ash has finally accomplished the feat he’s been chasing for more than two decades, it’s entirely possible that he’s nearing the end of his story.

But whatever happens, it all goes to show that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams. Cheers to Ash.