× Auntie Anne’s offers ‘Prost Package’ of pretzels to mark Oktoberfest

LANCASTER COUNTY — In honor of Oktoberfest, Lancaster-based pretzel maker Auntie Anne’s is offering a limited-time “Prost Package” catering bundle — complete with a variety of Auntie Anne’s pretzels and dips.

It’s the second straight year Auntie Anne’s is offering the package, the company says.

“Oktoberfest is one of our favorite times of year because there’s no better pairing than pretzels and beer,” said Danika Brown, Auntie Anne’s Director of Growth Initiatives. “We’re excited to again offer our ‘Prost Package’ to help our fans achieve the ultimate Oktoberfest spread when gathering to celebrate with family, friends, and co-workers.”

The “Prost Package” includes one bucket of Mini Pretzel Dogs, one bucket of Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, 12 Original Pretzels, and 12 assorted dips. Serving about 25 people, this catering deal offers the best of the best pretzel snacks from Auntie Anne’s at a value.

The “Prost Package” will be available today through November 3.

As an added celebration, fans who place an online catering order of $75 or more get $15 off when using the promo code PROST at checkout.

For more information and to place an order, visit AuntieAnnes.com/Oktoberfest.