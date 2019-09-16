× Cumberland County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 34-year-old Newburg man was convicted last week of drug delivery resulting in death and related charges in Cumberland County Court.

Adam Wayne Pittman was also convicted of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and involuntary manslaughter in regard to the fatal overdose of Joshua Armolt on Jan. 24, 2018, according to North Middleton Township Police.

According to evidence presented at the four-day trial, Pittman delivered the heroin that ultimately killed Armolt two days before the North Middleton Township man was found dead.

Pittman will be sentenced on Nov. 26.