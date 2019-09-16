× Dauphin County Prison in lockdown until September 18 while facility-wide search is conducted

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Dauphin County Prison has gone on a facility-wide lock down.

The lock down went into effect this morning at 4:00 a.m., and the prison will remain on lock down until 7:00 a.m. on September 18, according to Dauphin County Press Secretary, Amy Richards.

A full search of the facility is being conducted during that time.

There will be no visitation or programming that occurs during the lock down, but court hearings will continue as scheduled.