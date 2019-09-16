Florida man convicted of sexual abuse against four Lancaster County Children over period of 20 years

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Florida man was recently convicted of sexual abuse against four Lancaster County Children over a period of 20 years.

Tony Cruz, 52, was convicted last week of numerous felonies, including several counts of rape of a child.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield presented evidence that Cruz abused the children at multiple locations from 1984-2004 before moving to Florida.

The victims, who are now all adults, testified against Cruz.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before deciding the case.

A sentence will be ordered after a background investigation is completed.

