FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Today’s Job of the Day:

YORK HIRING EVENT!

Daily 8AM-5PM

1628 East Market Street – York

Maintenance / Machine Operators / Welders / General Labor

Various Shifts with Benefits!

For more info, contact 717-843-0031

www.elwoodjobs.com

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.