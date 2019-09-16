Get ready for a stretch of sunny, comfortable days!

SUNNY STRETCH: A couple of showers are possible this evening otherwise, mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 70s. By morning, we are near 60. Clouds slowly decrease early, allowing for brighter skies the rest of the day, and temperatures near average in the upper 70s. We say goodbye to the humidity until the weekend. Temperatures trend cooler with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s, and despite bright blue skies, afternoon readings are in the lower to middle 70s through Thursday. More sunshine and dry conditions end the week Friday. And, we are finally touching 80 degrees for a high. It’s even warmer over the weekend.

WEEKEND WARM UP: A shift in winds helps to push temperatures back into the middle 80s Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. The humidity creeps back up too. It’s even warmer and more humid, Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Next best chance of any shower activity arrives late afternoon Monday, as a cold front sags through the area. It is still warm and above average in the lower to middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist