HSFF: Steel-High’s bond with the community benefiting more than the students

SWATARA TWP., Pa. - It's not only about the students at Steel-High in Dauphin County. It's about their parents and the rest of the community as well.

Each year, they host a carnival to provide a no pressure situation for the students and parents to get to know not only Steel-High employees. The rest of the community is invited as well. This provides an opportunity for residents to be introduced to local law enforcement and more, who they may not be introduced to in another natural, low stress situation. Steel-High believes this engagement with the community betters the lives of everyone involved.

"All important people in our community are out here and wanting to reach out to our students," Jennifer Morrison, organizer and teacher said.

"They want to reach as many people as possible and do good for our kids. The parents get to interact with the student's teachers in a real casual way. There's no pressure, we're just here to have a good time and kick off the school year on a positive note," Morrison said.

This is the third year for the event.