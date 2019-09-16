Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing put on hold, per judge’s order

Posted 4:58 PM, September 16, 2019, by

BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing scheduled for next week has been put on hold, per an order from Judge John Foradora.

“It is hereby ordered and decreed that the resentencing hearing scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., is continued pending further Order of Court,” Judge Foradora wrote.

Sandusky was originally sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison following convictions on 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes in June 2012. That was challenged, along with an appeal for a new trial.

This past February, the state Superior Court ruled on both. The court denied Sandusky a new trial but remanded that he be resentenced due to the improper application of mandatory minimums.

A resentencing date was put on hold as Sandusky appealed for a new trial at the state’s highest court — the Supreme Court denied the appeal in July.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.