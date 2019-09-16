× Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing put on hold, per judge’s order

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing scheduled for next week has been put on hold, per an order from Judge John Foradora.

“It is hereby ordered and decreed that the resentencing hearing scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., is continued pending further Order of Court,” Judge Foradora wrote.

Sandusky was originally sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison following convictions on 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes in June 2012. That was challenged, along with an appeal for a new trial.

This past February, the state Superior Court ruled on both. The court denied Sandusky a new trial but remanded that he be resentenced due to the improper application of mandatory minimums.

A resentencing date was put on hold as Sandusky appealed for a new trial at the state’s highest court — the Supreme Court denied the appeal in July.