Lancaster city man facing charges after assaulting man outside of gas station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster city man is facing charges after allegedly choking a man outside of a gas station and resisting arrest.

Justin Duval, 30, is facing simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct charges for his role in the incident.

On September 12, police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 1500 block of Millport Road in West Lampeter Township for a reported assault in progress.

Police say that Duval was allegedly choking someone outside of the store.

When authorities went to arrest Duval, he allegedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Now, he is facing charges.