Lancaster man wanted for fleeing traffic stop, police say

Posted 1:35 PM, September 16, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 19-year-old Lancaster man has been charged after police say he fled from a traffic stop earlier this month in Lancaster Township.

Christoper Garcia-Rodriguez is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police in the Sept. 8 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

According to police, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Garcia-Rodriguez at about 1:39 p.m. at the intersection of Wabank Road and Judie Lane, because the officer knew Garcia-Rodriguez’s driver’s license was suspended.

Garcia-Rodriguez fled, committing a series of traffic infractions, police say. The officer did not attempt to pursue him.

Police say Garcia-Rodriguez remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.