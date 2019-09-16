× Lancaster man wanted for fleeing traffic stop, police say

LANCASTER — A 19-year-old Lancaster man has been charged after police say he fled from a traffic stop earlier this month in Lancaster Township.

Christoper Garcia-Rodriguez is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police in the Sept. 8 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

According to police, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Garcia-Rodriguez at about 1:39 p.m. at the intersection of Wabank Road and Judie Lane, because the officer knew Garcia-Rodriguez’s driver’s license was suspended.

Garcia-Rodriguez fled, committing a series of traffic infractions, police say. The officer did not attempt to pursue him.

Police say Garcia-Rodriguez remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.