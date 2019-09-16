× Looking for fall foliage viewing tips? Pennsylvania will offer weekly reports starting Sept. 26

HARRISBURG — To celebrate the fall season in Pennsylvania, Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources experts will be available to serve as regional advisers on fall foliage, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth, the department announced Monday.

Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks near the beginning of October across Pennsylvania. Starting September 26, weekly fall foliage reports can be found online on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation of Natural Resources (DCNR) website and will be updated every Thursday. Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.

“Throughout the state, our foresters and park personnel look forward to recommending both the best times and locations to glimpse our autumn woodlands in all their splendor,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas.”

While the leaves are the star of the show, Pennsylvania is abounding with great festivals, pick-your-own farms, and unrivaled haunted attractions that make the state the obvious choice for autumn. Each year, Pennsylvania’s nearly 204 million travelers inject more than $43 billion into Pennsylvania’s economy, generate more than $4 billion in tax revenues, and are responsible for more than 500,000 jobs related to or benefitting from tourism.

“From the Pittsburgh hills to the Pocono mountains, Pennsylvania’s landscape is unrivaled in the fall,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). “No matter whether you call Pennsylvania home or are just passing through, we encourage you to grab your camera, a pumpkin spice latte at a local coffee shop, and head to one of our state’s scenic locations to experience the wonder for yourself.”

Source: Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources