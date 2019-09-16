Man facing charges after allegedly punching woman in face during argument

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face twice during an argument.

Omar Bakkass, 36,is facing simple assault, domestic violence, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On September 6 around 6:10 a.m., police responded to a reported assaulted in the 400 block of North Hanover Street in Carlisle.

Upon arrival, police found that a female victim had been punched in the face twice during an argument.

As a result, the victim suffered injuries to her face.

Police identified Bakkass as the suspect in the incident, and he was taken into custody by police.

Now, he will face charges.

