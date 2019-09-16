× Maryland woman accused of leading police chase, ramming police vehicle with her car

YORK COUNTY — A 60-year-old Maryland woman has been charged with DUI, aggravated assault, and other offenses after State Police say she led them on a vehicle chase through a field after ramming a police vehicle with her car last month in Peach Bottom Township.

Mary Jo Guidere Bowser, of Fallston, MD, is also charged with criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accident involving property damage, and reckless driving in the incident, which occurred on August 17 on the 300 block of Spring Hill Lane.

Police say a property owner on Spring Hill Lane called authorities to report a vehicle was parked on his property and the operator appeared to be confused and disoriented.

Troopers responded to the scene to find a woman, later identified as Bowser, sitting in the vehicle, which was running. She allegedly failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to drive away when police approached. After turning her car around, Bowser allegedly drove her car at two troopers and fled on Spring Hill Lane at a high rate of speed, police say.

Troopers gave chase, and Bowser allegedly turned into a field, coming to a momentary stop, police say. When troopers approached her car a second time, Bowser allegedly backed her car into a police vehicle before stopping again, according to police.

Police approached Bowser’s vehicle again, using batons to break the driver and passenger side windows in an attempt to get to her, according to the criminal complaint. Bowser then struck the police vehicle with her car again before driving through a pasture at a high rate of speed, hitting an electric fence before turning around and returning to her original point of entry, police say.

Troopers then stopped her vehicle and took Bowser into custody, the complaint states. Bowser appeared to be confused, dazed, and argumentative, according to police.