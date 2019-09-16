× National Child Passenger Safety Week kicks off, local officials in York County to hold free car seat checkup events

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 15 through September 21, 2019, the Center for Traffic Safety, Safe Kids York County, and several local law enforcement agencies announced they will partner to conduct four free car seat checkup events during the week.

This year’s theme, “Click it Tight. It is Worth Their Life to do it Right” highlights the need for all children to buckle up using the right car seat, booster seat, or seat belt every time they travel. Motor vehicle crashes remains the leading killer of children. Using a car seat that is age and size-appropriate is the best way to keep a child safe.

According to NHTSA, in 2017, 312 children under the age of 5 were saved because they were using restraints. “Every 32 seconds in 2017, a child under 13 was involved in a vehicle crash,” said Missy Sweitzer, Traffic Safety Specialist with the Center for Traffic Safety. “Car seats matter and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical,” added Sweitzer.

Safe Kids York County and the Center for Traffic Safety have scheduled four child passenger safety seat checkups to offer parents and other caregivers the chance to ask questions about child passenger safety and have seats checked for proper installation. Staffers and volunteers who are nationally certified technicians will be present at all four events. This free service is provided “first come, first served,” with no appointment needed.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: PA State Police (Loganville Barracks)

101 N. Main St., York PA 17403

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Etters Wal-Mart Supercenter

50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA 17319

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

TIME: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Lehman Volvo Cars of York

950 North Hill Rd., York PA 17402

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Thornton Chevrolet

180 S. Main St., Manchester 17345

In Pennsylvania, the driver is responsible for securing children in the appropriate child restraint system. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.

Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Additionally, all drivers under 18 years of age may not operate a motor vehicle in which the number of passengers exceeds the number of available seat belts in the vehicle.

If you are unable to afford a car seat, call 1-800-CAR-BELT or visit http://www.pakidstravelsafe.org to find the nearest car seat loan program.

For more information on how to keep passengers safe, call Safe Kids York County at 1-888-232-7233 or the Center for Traffic Safety at 717-840-2330 or 1-800-955-7233.