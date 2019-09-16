× PA Lottery’s Howl-O-Ween Second-Chance Drawing opens offering total of $260,000 in prizes

PENNSYLVANIA– The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Howl-O-Ween Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $260,000 in prizes, plus additional PA iLottery bonus money.

Non-winning Boo Koo Bucks, Monster Cash and Mummy Money Scratch-Off tickets may be entered between now and November 7 for chances to win one of three $31,000 top prizes, five prizes of $10,000, 10 prizes of $1,000 and 31 prizes of $500, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 iLottery bonus money.

Starting October 1 through November 7, non-winning Pumpkin Patch Payout and Ghostly Green Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two $31,000 top prizes, four prizes of $1,000, 31 prizes of $500 and 50 prizes of $100 iLottery bonus money.

Each ticket submitted will receive one entry for every $1 in purchase price. For example, a $5 ticket will result in five entries. Randomly selected tickets will be awarded an entry doubler.

Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.

