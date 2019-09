× Police: Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with burglaries in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man in connection with burglaries in Harrisburg, police say.

The warrant charges Raymond Jones with burglary for incidents in 2017 and 2019, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts should contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.