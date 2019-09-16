× Police investigating numerous thefts in North Codorus Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating numerous thefts that occurred in North Codorus Township.

Police say suspects entered unlocked vehicles, sheds and garages on Jefferson, Stoverstown and Stambaugh Roads during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

According to police, the suspects a shotgun, power tools, cordless lawn care tools and several fishing rods.

Anyone with information or video of the incidents should contact police.