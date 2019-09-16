× Police: Juvenile arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The juvenile is accused of throwing a brick through a window, which hit the victim in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the juvenile was involved in a large fight in the 300 block of South 3rd Street in Steelton prior to the incident.

Officers arrived on scene and the juveniles dispersed.

After everyone left, police say the now-charged juvenile returned and threw the brick through a window.

He was arrested on the same day.