Police searching for missing Enola woman with dementia
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly woman with dementia.
Joan Nelson, 78, was last seen at her residence in the 200 block of Sample Bridge Road in Enola around 4:00 p.m. on September 15.
Police say that Nelson suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
She was last seen wearing a light up green top, brown pants, and glasses.
Police note that it is unknown where she would be heading.
If located, you’re asked to contact the Silver Spring Township Police.
40.290089 -76.933864