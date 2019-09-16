× Police searching for missing Enola woman with dementia

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Joan Nelson, 78, was last seen at her residence in the 200 block of Sample Bridge Road in Enola around 4:00 p.m. on September 15.

Police say that Nelson suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

She was last seen wearing a light up green top, brown pants, and glasses.

Police note that it is unknown where she would be heading.

If located, you’re asked to contact the Silver Spring Township Police.