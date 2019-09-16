× Police seek man wanted for stealing 5 cartons of cigarettes from Ephrata Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of stealing five cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter at a Walmart store on the 800 block of East Main St. last week.

Richard J. Caprarella, 55, also threatened two clerks at the store with physical force while committing the theft, police say.

He is charged with robbery in the incident, which occurred on Sept. 9.

Caprarella is wanted by multiple other law enforcement agencies on outstanding warrants, police say.

He may be operating a gray Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania registration FGS1544.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ephrata Police at (717) 733-8611.