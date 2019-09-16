× Police seek suspects accused of using fraudulent line of credit to buy more than $3,600 worth of Best Buy electronics

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects.

Police say the pictured individuals entered Best Buy on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township around 3 p.m. Friday, where they selected a Macbook Pro valued at $2499.99, a 65 inch Sony 4K HDR ULTRA television valued at $999.99, and a Sony HTS350 sound bar valued at $199.99.

The male suspect allegedly fraudulently opened a line of credit at the store in the name of Isaac Sparks and purchased the items.

Police say the transaction was completed and the suspects attempted to load the items into a vehicle (also pictured). Store employees then came outside to observe the suspects, and the suspects intentionally obscured the view of the license plate.

The vehicle appears to be a 2000 Toyora Avalon with a PA license plate that had a 2 as the last number.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspects’ identities should contact Det. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or via email: abassler@sstwp.org.