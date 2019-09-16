× Police seek to identify man accused of stealing beer from Weis Markets

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a man accused of stealing beer from a grocery store.

Authorities are attempting to identify the man in the above photo in connection to the theft of beer from the Weis Markets store in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township on August 12.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to contact police at 717-792-9514.