Pride of the Lions: PSU beats Pitt for 3rd straight year

UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State and Pitt rivalry is rich with tradition and the 100th meeting between the Nittany Lions and Panthers was thick with drama. Pitt missed a chip shot field goal late in the fourth quarter after a goal line stand by the PSU defense. The Nittany Lions defense held on for one final drive in the end to give Penn State their third consecutive victory over their Keystone state rivals. Here is coverage from of the game as seen on FOX43’s Sunday Sports Frenzy.