Report: Steelers trading 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

Posted 11:09 PM, September 16, 2019, by

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the third quarter against the \a at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, a defensive back who reportedly wanted out of Miami following the team’s 59-10 Week 1 loss to Baltimore, will soon find himself in the Steel City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Pittsburgh is trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall selection out of Alabama in the 2018 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported last week that Miami (0-2) granted Fitzpatrick’s agent Joel Segal permission to seek a trade.

Fitzpatrick has 12 tackles (eight solo and four assists) in two games this season, versus Baltimore and New England.

Last year, he had 78 tackles (49 solo and 29 assists) and two interceptions.

The reported trade comes hours after the Steelers (0-2) announced the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an injured elbow that will require surgery. Mason Rudolph, who was drafted in the third round out of Oklahoma State in 2018, will now take over as the Pittsburgh starter under center.

