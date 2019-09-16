× Report: Steelers trading 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick, a defensive back who reportedly wanted out of Miami following the team’s 59-10 Week 1 loss to Baltimore, will soon find himself in the Steel City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Pittsburgh is trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall selection out of Alabama in the 2018 NFL Draft.

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported last week that Miami (0-2) granted Fitzpatrick’s agent Joel Segal permission to seek a trade.

Fitzpatrick has 12 tackles (eight solo and four assists) in two games this season, versus Baltimore and New England.

Last year, he had 78 tackles (49 solo and 29 assists) and two interceptions.

The reported trade comes hours after the Steelers (0-2) announced the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an injured elbow that will require surgery. Mason Rudolph, who was drafted in the third round out of Oklahoma State in 2018, will now take over as the Pittsburgh starter under center.