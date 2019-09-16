× Reports: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s injured elbow will require surgery, and his season is over, according to NFL insiders.

Roethlisberger, who was sidelined in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday night. The results revealed an injury that will require season-ending surgery, which the 37-year-old quarterback will undergo this week, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Roethlisberger is finished for the season as well.

The #Steelers announce that QB Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow and will need surgery this week. He is out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

The news was later confirmed by Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin in a statement Monday.

“Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required,” Tomlin said. “We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph took over for Roethlisberger on Sunday, throwing for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing. He was intercepted once.

Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma State, will now take over as the Steelers’ starter under center.