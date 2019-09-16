Second case of measles confirmed in York County

Posted 12:14 PM, September 16, 2019

YORK COUNTY — Wellspan health officials confirmed Monday that a second case of the Measles was contacted by one of its physicians.

The affected physician come forward and identified herself in a video released Monday morning.

Dr. Jennifer McCabe, a physician at WellSpan Family Medicine — Stony Brook, said she decided to disclose the information because she believes that public education about the virus is “in the best interest of our community.”

