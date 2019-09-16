× Second suspect in Sept. 5 murder of Middletown man apprehended in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals

NASHVILLE — The second suspect in the September 5 murder of a Middletown man in Harrisburg was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee Monday morning, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced.

Nathaniel Acevedo, 20, is one of two suspects charged in the murder of Torin Dworchak, 18, whose body was found in Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum.

On September 12, police arrested Tyrese Randolph in connection to the case and announced that they were searching for Acevedo, who was charged with murder, robbery, kidnapping, and lesser offenses in the case.

Attempts to find Acevedo in Harrisburg were unsuccessful, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Task force members investigated and learned that Acevedo fled to Nashville. At about noon on Monday, the investigation led to the 3100 block of Brickdale Lane, where Acevedo was arrested without incident.

He was turned over to the Davidson County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court,” said U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane in a release announcing the arrest. “It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”