State Police seek person accused of stealing items from elementary school in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual accused of stealing items from Lenkerville Elementary School in Upper Paxton Township last week.

State Police say the pictured individual entered the school around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. She then allegedly stole a therapeutic ball chair, a phone charging cable, ceramic turtles, cough drops and other items.

The suspect was driving a white Nissan Pathfinder (also pictured).

State Police are investigating the incident and are determining what else was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact State Police at 717-362-8700.