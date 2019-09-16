The woman who accused Antonio Brown of rape is set to meet with the NFL

The woman who accused Antonio Brown of rape will meet with the National Football League.

Britney Taylor is scheduled to meet with the NFL this week, according to her attorney David Haas. Multiple published reports indicate the meeting will take place as early as Monday.

Taylor, who used to train the New England Patriots wide receiver, filed a lawsuit in a Florida federal court last Tuesday accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

CNN does not usually name victims of sexual assault; however, Taylor is named in a federal lawsuit and provided an on-the-record statement via her attorney to CNN.

Brown, who is in his 10th NFL season and is a four-time first-team All-Pro, was signed by the Patriots earlier this month after being released by the Oakland Raiders. He played his first game with the Patriots Sunday despite the allegations he faces.

The team released a statement after the lawsuit was filed, saying it is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.

“Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault,” the team said. “The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” his attorney, Darren Heitner, said in a statement.

Heitner said Brown and Taylor had a consensual relationship that started in 2018 and that Brown will “aggressively defend himself.”

Taylor says in the suit that Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 before raping her in May 2018.

Taylor, a former gymnast, and Brown met in 2010 when they were paired as Bible study partners at the Central Michigan University chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to the lawsuit. They remained in touch after he went to the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and she transferred to Louisiana State University, where she continued to compete in NCAA gymnastics.

Taylor says Brown reached out to her on social media around 2013 to ask for photos of her. When she sent a photo of her face, the lawsuit states, he asked for something more revealing and she refused. Four years later, he contacted her again, she says in the lawsuit, and learned that she had a gymnastics studio. He said he wanted her to train him to improve his flexibility and improve his ankle strength, the suit says.

After the two sexual assaults in 2017, the lawsuit says, Taylor stopped communicating with Brown. In February and March 2018, Brown sent her messages expressing contrition and trying to re-establish a training relationship, the lawsuit says.

Taylor agreed, and the lawsuit asserts she ended up adding other duties, including keeping his schedule and babysitting.

In May 2018, they went out with friends to a nightclub, the lawsuit says, and she drove Brown and a friend back to Brown’s Miami home. Taylor, who was staying at a hotel, went inside to use the bathroom and get food, the suit says.

Brown pulled her into his bedroom where they talked but when she tried to leave he raped her on his bed, the suit says.

The complaint accuses Brown of sexual battery, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and invasion of privacy.

Brown is not a stranger to the legal system and has faced a number of cases over the last year including a reckless driving charge, a reported domestic dispute and accusations that he didn’t pay for therapy.