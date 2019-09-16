× Vendor at Green Dragon Market in Ephrata accused of selling phony Louis Vuitton bags

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a vendor at the Green Dragon Market in Ephrata with trademark counterfeiting after he was allegedly involved in the sale of fake Louis Vuitton handbags and other items.

Ndiaye L. Serignel, 50, of Staten Island, NY, was charged Friday after an investigation by Ephrata Police, who say they were initially alerted to the phony handbags by a representative of Louis Vuitton.

A second vendor at the market, which is located on the 900 block of North State Street in Ephrata Township, could be charged by the end of the month, police say.

Serignel and the other vendor were allegedly selling the items in bulk at steep discounts, according to police.