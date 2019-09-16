Very warm and humid on Monday before temperatures and humidity levels start to drop

WARM START TO THE WEEK: The new week starts warm and a bit humid, with plenty of clouds. An isolated sprinkle is possible during the early morning, otherwise, expect partly clear to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the 60s. Expect plenty of clouds through the rest of the day, but sunshine does manage to break through those clouds. There’s a small chance for a late day shower as a cold front drops down. It’s very warm and humid, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Clouds linger through the night. Humidity levels start to fall in addition to temperatures. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday starts with some clouds, but those clouds clear, leaving plenty of sunshine. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s.

SLOW COOLING THROUGH MIDWEEK: Afternoon temperatures continue slowly fall through the middle of the week. It’s a dry period too, with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday brings abundant sunshine, with temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. These are still above average afternoon high temperatures. However, temperatures are much closer to average by Thursday. There’s still plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Friday is a touch warmer, with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees again.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures continue swing back up through the weekend. Readings are toastier for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunday brings some more clouds as the next cold front approaches. Afternoon temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up a bit as well.

-Andrea Michaels