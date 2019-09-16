× York man facing charges after allegedly punching victim in face, firing gunshots at her

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a victim in the face and fired shots at her.

Keith Hetrick, 33, is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and receiving stolen property, among other related charges.

On September 15 around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 800 block of West Locust Street in York.

Upon arrival, police spoke to witnesses who said the incident occurred in the 800 block of West College Avenue.

Police found a shell casing at this location.

According to witnesses at the scene, the incident began as an argument between Hetrick and two women.

When the argument escalated, Hetrick allegedly became violent, and punched the victim in the face and grabbed her by the throat.

Then, Hetrick allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim’s face.

The victim told police that she was about an arm’s length away from Hetrick when he pointed the gun at her, so she swatted it away.

She said after that, the gun discharged.

Then, the victim ran away from the scene and said she heard at least two more gunshots, but was not struck.

A witness was able to confirm the story to police.

Authorities discovered Hetrick in a house adjacent to the shooting scene.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson Shield pistol was found on a couch where Hetrick had been lying.

It was found that the gun had been reported stolen out of York City in June, and had a partially obliterated serial number.

Now, Hetrick will face a variety of charges.