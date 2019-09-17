× 2 men arrested for drug distribution offenses in York City following month-long investigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Wednesday for drug distribution offenses in York City, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrests of 28-year-old Nelson Rosa-Ortiz and 33-year-old Francisco Ayala-Torres stemmed from a month-long investigation by the York County Drug Task Force, which included Rosa-Ortiz allegedly selling cocaine to undercover investigators.

The DA’s Office says the sale was made in mid-August in the 700 block of East Market Street.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and York County Drug Task Force investigators attempted to arrest Rosa-Ortiz at his residence in the 600 block of East Market Street for an outstanding warrant pertaining to a firearms offense, according to the DA’s Office.

Rosa-Ortiz and Ayala-Torres attempted to flee through the rear door of the home as authorities approached the front door. And while doing so, Ayala-Torres allegedly tossed a bag that contained approximately 15 grams of heroin.

The two were apprehended and Rosa-Ortiz was found to be in possession of $1,300 cash.

“This investigation and arrest demonstrates, yet again, how pervasive illegal drugs are within our community, which is why we will continue to leverage our local, state and federal resources,” said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Rosa-Ortiz has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, court documents show.

Ayala-Torres faces the same charge, plus one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.