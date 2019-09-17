A beautiful stretch of weather begins on Tuesday, with cooling temperatures and lower humidity through midweek

CLOUDS TO SUN, LESS HUMID: Clouds start the day, but sunshine quickly returns for this Tuesday forecast. Humidity levels continue to lower, and temperatures are a bit lower too this morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. Once the few lingering clouds exit by the end of the morning, expect plenty of blue skies during the afternoon! Humidity levels stay very comfortable too. Temperatures are even a little lower too, with afternoon highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies are mostly clear through the night, and with light winds in place, numbers tumble fast. Overnight lows dip into the lower to middle 50s! Crack open those windows!

SLOW COOLING THROUGH MIDWEEK: Afternoon temperatures continue to fall through the middle of the week. It’s a dry period too, with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday brings abundant sunshine, with afternoon temperatures at their coolest point in the lower to middle 70s. These temperatures are near average, the numbers bounce back up through the remainder of the work week. There’s still plenty of sunshine for Thursday, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Friday is a touch warmer, with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures continue swing back up through the weekend. Readings are toastier for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunday brings some more clouds as the next cold front approaches. Afternoon temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up a bit as well. On Monday, fall officially arrives, and it remains on the warm side for this time of year. There’s the chance for a couple late day showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives.

