Arrest warrant issued for 21-year-old man in York City

YORK — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in York City.

The warrant charges Andrew Hoover with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Hoover is accused of getting into an argument with the victim at her home Sunday evening. That argument turned physical when Hoover allegedly punched and kicked her, and struck her in the face and arms with a metal broom.

The victim, who had multiple injuries to her face, arms and body, was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on her condition.