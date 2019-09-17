× Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan to miss 4-6 weeks with broken foot

PHILADELPHIA– After losing DT Malik Jackson for the year in Week One, the Eagles lost another key defensive lineman on Sunday night.

The team will be without DT Timmy Jernigan for the next four to six weeks after he broke his foot during Sunday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jernigan, 26, re-signed with the Eagles in the off season after appearing in only three games last season.

During that campaign, Jernigan was recovering from back surgery.

To replace Jackson, the team signed DT Akeem Spence last week.

Now, the Eagles will likely be on the lookout for more depth to add to the interior of the defensive line.