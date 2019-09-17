× Flyers re-sign Provorov, Konecny to long-term deals

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have re-signed two young players to long-term extensions.

The team has signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year extension worth $40.5 million.

Provorov, 22, has played in every game for the Flyers over the past three seasons, but is coming off his worst showing as a pro, as he totaled only 26 points in ’18-’19.

The Flyers will now hope he rebounds going into this season.

The team also signed F Travis Konecny to a six-year extension worth $33 million.

Konecny, 22, is coming off his best year as a Flyer, as he posted a career-high 49 points while suiting up in every game for the first time in his career.

With these deals completed, the Flyers have locked up two core pieces of the team for the foreseeable future.