Flyers re-sign Provorov, Konecny to long-term deals

Posted 11:18 AM, September 17, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 27: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers (l) scores at 4:23 of the first period against the Ottawa Senators and is joined by Ivan Provorov #9 (r) at the Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have re-signed two young players to long-term extensions.

The team has signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year extension worth $40.5 million.

Provorov, 22, has played in every game for the Flyers over the past three seasons, but is coming off his worst showing as a pro, as he totaled only 26 points in ’18-’19.

The Flyers will now hope he rebounds going into this season.

The team also signed F Travis Konecny to a six-year extension worth $33 million.

Konecny, 22, is coming off his best year as a Flyer, as he posted a career-high 49 points while suiting up in every game for the first time in his career.

With these deals completed, the Flyers have locked up two core pieces of the team for the foreseeable future.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.