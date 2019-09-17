Harrisburg Comic and Pop Con to hit Harrisburg Mall this weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg Comic and Pop Con is set to hit the Harrisburg Mall this weekend.

Located in an empty 100,000 square foot store in the mall, the Con will run from September 21-23 will serve as a family event that will bring all things together from comics, movies, and pop culture.

To offer more on the Con, Andrew Melius and Brian Waltersdorff, co-owners, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information or for tickets, you can visit this website here.