Kohl’s to hire 90,000 Seasonal Associates, including nearly 840 in Harrisburg-Area

Posted 10:29 AM, September 17, 2019, by

SAN RAFAEL, CA - AUGUST 21: Customers leave a Kohl's store on August 21, 2018 in San Rafael, California. Kohl's reported better than expected second quarter earnings with earnings of $292 million, or $1.76 per share. Analysts had expected $1.65 per share. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Kohl’s will be hiring 90,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, including 840 in the Harrisburg-area.

Interested candidates can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs to explore and apply for open positions now.

New this year, Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5, including stores located in the Harrisburg-area. Kohl’s aims to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide in one day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Kohl’s began early seasonal hiring in July and will continue to hire at locations across the country now through the end of the year. Additional details are available here.

SOURCE: Kohl’s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.