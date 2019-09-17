× Kohl’s to hire 90,000 Seasonal Associates, including nearly 840 in Harrisburg-Area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Kohl’s will be hiring 90,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, including 840 in the Harrisburg-area.

Interested candidates can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs to explore and apply for open positions now.

New this year, Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5, including stores located in the Harrisburg-area. Kohl’s aims to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide in one day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Kohl’s began early seasonal hiring in July and will continue to hire at locations across the country now through the end of the year. Additional details are available here.

SOURCE: Kohl’s