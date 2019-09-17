× Lancaster man accused of pointing gun at two people during argument

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he pointed a weapon at two people during a dispute Monday night on the 200 block of West Vine Street in Lancaster.

Lukas Augustas Myrie, 41, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm with an altered/obliterated serial number, two counts of persons not to possess firearms, and two counts of simple assault in the incident, which occurred shortly after 8 p.m., according to Lancaster Police.

Police say one of the victims called emergency dispatchers to report a man, later identified as Myrie, had pointed a gun at her. The victim provided a physical description of Myrie, who was last seen walking south on S. Water St., according to police.

An officer spotted a man matching Myrie’s description on the 100 block of S. Water St. and approached him, but Myrie allegedly walked away from the officer, turned into an alley, and discarded a 9mm semi-automatic handgun as he fled, police say.

Myrie was eventually apprehended on the 100 block of S. Arch St., according to police. He was found to be in possession of a second handgun, this one a .25 caliber model, police say. The first gun Myrie discarded was found to have an obliterated serial number, police say.

Myrie is prohibited from possessing any firearm and does not have a permit to carry a firearm in concealed fashion, according to police. He was transported to the station for processing.

Officers located the victims and learned that prior to calling 911, the female victim and Myrie had been involved in a verbal altercation. During the course of that argument, Myrie allegedly brandished a handgun, causing the victim to fear that she was going to be shot, police say.

The victim’s father heard the argument and came outside to investigate, and Myrie brandished a handgun a second time, causing the second victim to fear that he was going to be shot as well, according to police.

Myrie was later arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.