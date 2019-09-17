× Lancaster man, woman facing drug and firearms charges after police stop

LANCASTER COUNTY — A man and woman from Lancaster are facing drug and firearms charges after police responding to a complaint of suspected drug activity found them inside a parked vehicle with a 9mm handgun and several marijuana vape cartridges, according to Lancaster Police.

Daijon Bair, 19, and Pasha Galura, 20, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver THC oil, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug aparaphernalia in the incident, which occurred last Thursday on the 600 block of Second Street, police say.

According to police, officers responding to the scene at about 9:12 p.m. found Bair and Galura inside a silver Toyota. The officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and located the handgun inside a fanny pack in the car. Neither Bair nor Galura have a license to carry a concealed handgun, police say.

Officers also located multiple THC oil vape cartridges and materials commonly used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics, police say.

Both Bair and Galura were taken into custody and held for arraignment. Both are free after posting $10,000 bail through a bail bond agent.