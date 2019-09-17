× Man who fired bullet into home of his ex-girlfriend, her daughter sentenced to 6-16 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man who fired a bullet into the home of his ex-girlfriend and her daughter almost two years ago was sentenced Monday to six to 16 years in prison, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing for 49-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Lopez comes two months after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

The DA’s Office said Gonzalez-Lopez fired a bullet into their home at 12:38 a.m. on October 8, 2017.

The bullet entered the home through the daughter’s closet, hit the wall just above her bed, ricocheted off of the wall and burned her leg, according to the DA’s Office.

Gonzalez-Lopez immediately left the area and traveled to a bar before returning home, where he was taken into custody.

“The bravery of the victims throughout the entire process, combined with the dedicated efforts of so many police departments, made the effective prosecution and sentencing of this case possible,” said Erin Varley, Deputy District Attorney.