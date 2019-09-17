× McSherrystown man accused of attempting to defraud Hanover Kohl’s store

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 22-year-old McSherrystown man with identity theft, access device fraud and other offenses after he allegedly used an illegally obtained credit card to make a purchase at a Hanover Kohl’s store and then tried to return it for cash or store credit.

Darrell Edward White, of the first block of Main St., is also charged with theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, and theft by deception, according to Hanover Borough Police.

Police say they began investigating when a loss prevention employee at the store, located on the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive, contacted them to report the suspected fraud on Sept. 15.

According to police, the employee identified White as a suspect, stating the store had received information he was using stolen Kohl’s credit card information to make purchases. He allegedly had the purchases delivered to the Hanover store, where he would pick up the items and return them for cash or store credit, police say.

The employee reported that last Saturday, White made an online purchase of a $169.99 vacuum from a credit card belonging to a customer in Indiana, ordering it to be delivered to the Hanover store for pickup. The Indiana customer reported the purchase was fraudulent, and that their credit card had been lost, police say.

White came to the store on Saturday and attempted to return the vacuum, but the store refused, police say. White then returned to the store on Sunday with another person, who also unsuccessfully attempted to return the vacuum, according to police.

The loss prevention employee provided surveillance footage to police that showed White and the other person taking the vacuum out of the store and hiding it in the bushes near another business, police say.

The vacuum was recovered by store employees, according to police.