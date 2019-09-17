× Millersburg High School student injured in hit-and-run pedestrian accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Millersburg High School student was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school, Millersburg Police announced.

The student suffered minor bruises, and was transported by his parents for a medical evaluation, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Church and North Streets. The striking vehicle is described as a black- or dark-colored SUV driven by a male in his 20’s or 30’s, police say. The driver had a dark complexion and a beard.

The driver allegedly stopped after striking the student and asked “What are you doing?” before driving away, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Millersburg Police.