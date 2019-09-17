Millersville University unveils new STEM classroom for children of low-income students

LANCASTER COUNTY — Millersville University unveiled a new STEM classroom for children on its campus Tuesday morning.

The classroom is designed for the children of low-income students enrolled at the university. While the students attend classes, their children can study at the STEM class, the university says. There, children ages 3 through 5 will learn problem solving, communication, art, and math skills.

The university says the room is designed to help break the cycle of poverty.