Millersville University unveils new STEM classroom for children of low-income students
LANCASTER COUNTY — Millersville University unveiled a new STEM classroom for children on its campus Tuesday morning.
The classroom is designed for the children of low-income students enrolled at the university. While the students attend classes, their children can study at the STEM class, the university says. There, children ages 3 through 5 will learn problem solving, communication, art, and math skills.
The university says the room is designed to help break the cycle of poverty.
“This classroom supports families improving through a parent, focusing on their parent role, but also as a student,” says Amanda Burns of Community Action Partnership. “They can go to class at Millersville University, get their degree, prepare for the workforce, while their children are receiving a STEM education and are being inspired to pursue a STEM career in the future.”
Up to 18 children can be enrolled in the program, the university says.
Interested students are encouraged to contact Community Action Partnership in Lancaster County.